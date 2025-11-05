Here is the one golden rule I'm aiming to follow in the big chases this jumps season

Fundamentally I'm not the type of person that likes to follow hard and fast rules about horse racing. By that I mean I'm open to all ideas and I don't believe any one method of analysing horses running round a field is better than any other.

But my simple aim in this jumps season is to try to avoid backing hold-up horses in competitive races over fences.

The biggest advantage any chaser can have is getting a clear look at their fences up front. Chasers are inherently pretty slow and very few can change gear, which means the key to nearly all the best races is to conserve energy by fluent jumping.