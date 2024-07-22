Here at Flutter we can't afford to keep investing in racing as an unprofitable product with a shrinking audience - change is needed

I was immensely proud to be at Bafta in London last week to unveil ITV’s brilliant new series, Champions: Full Gallop.

We guaranteed Flutter would fund the project when we first discussed it with ITV at Cheltenham last year – and it’s been amazing to see the concept turned into reality on the big screen.

People talk about Drive To Survive and the way it has turbo-charged Formula 1. This is real horsepower and will hopefully prove to be just as engaging.