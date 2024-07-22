Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionIan Brown
premium

Here at Flutter we can't afford to keep investing in racing as an unprofitable product with a shrinking audience - change is needed

author image
Flutter Entertainment, CEO UK and Ireland

I was immensely proud to be at Bafta in London last week to unveil ITV’s brilliant new series, Champions: Full Gallop.

We guaranteed Flutter would fund the project when we first discussed it with ITV at Cheltenham last year – and it’s been amazing to see the concept turned into reality on the big screen.

People talk about Drive To Survive and the way it has turbo-charged Formula 1. This is real horsepower and will hopefully prove to be just as engaging.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inIan Brown

Last updated

iconCopy