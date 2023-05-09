Grim headlines in Kentucky - and the ripples will be felt across the Atlantic

The headlines that followed last weekend's Kentucky Derby have made grim reading for racing fans no matter which side of the Atlantic you live on.

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs in little more than a week, two on US racing's biggest day of all, while the trainer of two of those seven horses, Saffie Joseph Jr, was suspended by the racecourse.

It would be unwise to think that the sport further afield will be untouched by the repercussions of those events as they provide more grist to the mill of the sport's opponents.