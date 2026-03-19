Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 LudlowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 LudlowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJonathan Harding
premium

'Good' has become a dirty word in jump racing - and it means clerks of the course are walking an impossible tightrope

Jonathan Harding on the implications of Willie Mullins' Cheltenham broadside

Jon Pullin: said ground conditions were a "long way" from where he would like them to be
Jon Pullin: was criticised for not watering enough last weekCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In many ways, it was a funny old Cheltenham Festival, with the sideshow stories gaining almost as much attention as the action on the track. 

The first major flashpoint was the heated exchange between Nico de Boinville and Declan Queally during one of numerous shambolic starts, which ended with a rather strange rapprochement live on ITV Racing.

Then, not long after the hatchet was buried, we had another head-to-head between Willie Mullins and clerk of the course Jon Pullin, with the former firing off an extraordinary warning that he would stop bringing horses to the festival due to concerns about the ground, having felt compelled to withdraw Fact To File from the Ryanair Chase

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJonathan Harding

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJonathan Harding
more inJonathan Harding