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Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
Around two decades ago, when the debt-fuelled Celtic Tiger boom was nearing its calamitous endgame, the more populist economic commentators looked to the Galway Races as a barometer of the Irish economy.
Helicopter journeys, champagne sales and inflated hotel and restaurant prices were key metrics. Ballybrit was the epitome of excess, and the infamous 'Galway Tent' was a byword for an unhealthy confluence of political and business interests.
Back in those days, Galway's racing metrics assumed enormous significance within the industry. There was a widespread view that 'a good Galway' was a precursor to a good year.
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Published on inAlan Sweetman
Last updated
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