- More
From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
It never ceases to amaze me how irrational people can be when they are either emotionally or financially involved in a sporting outcome.
We see it daily on social media in racing as whenever a short-priced favourite gets beaten, the mugs come out to scream about the unfairness of it all, with the obvious culprits being the jockeys.
I am well aware jockeys do not always get it right, but, if you followed racing via the medium of X, you would think the sport was at best populated by jockeys who have never ridden before, and at worst completely bent.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inQuintessential Kealy
Last updated
- Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
- Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
- I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
- Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
- It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
- Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
- I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
- Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good
- It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets