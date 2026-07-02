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OpinionPaul Kealy
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From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments

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Senior tipster
Harry Kane: reaction to the penalty appeal againsty DR Congo
Harry Kane: reaction to the penalty appeal against DR Congo was irrationalCredit: Getty Images
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It never ceases to amaze me how irrational people can be when they are either emotionally or financially involved in a sporting outcome.

We see it daily on social media in racing as whenever a short-priced favourite gets beaten, the mugs come out to scream about the unfairness of it all, with the obvious culprits being the jockeys.

I am well aware jockeys do not always get it right, but, if you followed racing via the medium of X, you would think the sport was at best populated by jockeys who have never ridden before, and at worst completely bent.

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