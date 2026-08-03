From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise

It is one of racing's more unlikely partnerships: a southern-based Flat jockey joining forces with a northern trainer who cut her teeth in jump racing.

Trainer Rebecca Menzies is not even Kaiya Fraser’s boss, but at first glance you wouldn't know it.

Fraser was one of the feel-good stories to emerge from Glorious Goodwood last week when he landed a winner on his first ride in a Group race aboard Dr Rascal in the Vintage Stakes.