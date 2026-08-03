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OpinionAndrew Dietz
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From Hackney to Hamilton: the unlikely alliance behind Kaiya Fraser's rise
Kaiya Fraser returns to the winner's enclosure following the Vintage StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
It is one of racing's more unlikely partnerships: a southern-based Flat jockey joining forces with a northern trainer who cut her teeth in jump racing.
Trainer Rebecca Menzies is not even Kaiya Fraser’s boss, but at first glance you wouldn't know it.
Fraser was one of the feel-good stories to emerge from Glorious Goodwood last week when he landed a winner on his first ride in a Group race aboard Dr Rascal in the Vintage Stakes.
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more inAnother View
- This tough jockey has been through so many ups and downs - now he looks ready for Group 1 glory
- Do certain horses hate the heat? One crucial bit of information could unlock the mystery
- The breadth of Joseph O'Brien's talent - and why it would be a shame if he specialised in one area
- Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot
- Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on