From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate

When Aidan O’Brien weighed into the controversy surrounding the proposed admission of geldings to the Arc, he invoked an adage about how they are easier to train.

It was obviously a generalisation. However, it is tempting to view his contribution to the debate as one drawn from recent experience with Mission Central, the three-year-old gelding by No Nay Never who will bid to add to his victory in the King Charles III Stakes when lining up for the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

Mission Central made his debut at Dundalk on April 11 last year, sent off even-money favourite in a six-runner maiden, ridden by Ryan Moore on one of his infrequent visits to Ireland's sole all-weather track.