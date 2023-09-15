Racing Post logo
Frankie, my dear, I'm afraid you've got this one wrong - Arrest is going to bomb out in the Leger

Frankie Dettori was a winner at Newbury - and perhaps for the last time - aboard Arrest
Frankie Dettori: has opted to ride Arrest but I think he has got it wrongCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Frankie Dettori has definitely got this one wrong. The sport's greatest showman goes in search of one final Classic to add to his catalogue but I will not only be resisting Arrest in the Betfred St Leger (3.35), I will be laying him too. I don't fancy him at all.

Despite the fact there is a single-figure field in the final Classic of the campaign, with just four stables represented, it is somehow a wide-open affair and one of the trickiest puzzles of the weekend to solve. I have absolutely no idea who is going to win it, but I'm pretty sure Arrest won't.

I know he has his beloved cut in the ground and the fact that Dettori has picked him over Gregory cannot be ignored, but in my opinion he is no relation to a Group 1 horse and won't be winning any St Leger.

Published on 15 September 2023Last updated 16:00, 15 September 2023
