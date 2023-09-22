Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

Frankie hasn't ridden a winner in Ireland or Britain since the Ebor - but that can change at the Curragh

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Frankie Dettori displays his joy after Ebor victory with Absurde
Frankie Dettori: hasn't ridden a winner in Ireland or Britain since Absurde in last month's Ebor, but he can end that drought at the CurraghCredit: Edward Whitaker

For those still standing straight at Listowel, it is the final day of the harvest festival, and for anyone who is doing all seven days, you are made of better stuff than I am!

You don’t have to be seeing straight to know the opening John Lynch Memorial Maiden Hurdle (1.35) is almost certainly a shootout between Andy Slattery's smart Flat performer Smooth Tom and the Willie Mullins-trained Ninth Loch.

Ordinarily I would have no hesitation in going with the Mullins-trained runner, as he has a run over hurdles which is invaluable against a hurdling debutant like Smooth Tom.

Published on 22 September 2023Last updated 18:19, 22 September 2023
