Frankel, Sea The Stars, then who? I asked some of racing's top judges for the next best horse they've seen - their answers might shock you

And, just like that, he was gone. Brilliant and ballsy, Bow Echo never knew when he was beaten and now he will never find out either.

He retires an unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner with three Group 1s on his CV, but where does he rank among the greats?

Does he deserve some sort of slot in the conversation or was he just the best three-year-old of 2026? Or, was he even that? If Constitution River ousts Ombudsman next week, that title will surely be snatched from his grasp, too. Bow Echo leaves us with more questions than answers.