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Frankel, Sea The Stars, then who? I asked some of racing's top judges for the next best horse they've seen - their answers might shock you
Our deputy Ireland editor opens up a very interesting debate on the back of Bow Echo's retirement
And, just like that, he was gone. Brilliant and ballsy, Bow Echo never knew when he was beaten and now he will never find out either.
He retires an unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner with three Group 1s on his CV, but where does he rank among the greats?
Does he deserve some sort of slot in the conversation or was he just the best three-year-old of 2026? Or, was he even that? If Constitution River ousts Ombudsman next week, that title will surely be snatched from his grasp, too. Bow Echo leaves us with more questions than answers.
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Published on inDavid Jennings
Last updated
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- Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
- A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem
- In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated
- Half-pregnant Christophe Soumillon forced to hand over the Ballydoyle baton - and it couldn't be in safer hands
- There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all