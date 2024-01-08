Forget the five-year exit plan - Gigginstown's resurgence shows Michael O'Leary is as invested as ever

Remember when Michael O'Leary announced he was scaling back his racing interests? He had fallen out of love with the sport, it seemed, but to soften the blow to those who supplied the infrastructure for the extensive Gigginstown House Stud operation, the Ryanair boss suggested a five-year exit timetable.

That was May 2019, yet the countdown clock has long since stopped. O'Leary is synonymous with ruthless decision-making, but not, it would appear, in this case.

From what we saw at Christmas, Gigginstown is going to be influential on the Irish racing scene for the foreseeable future. A pair of Gordon Elliott-trained bumper winners, Patter Merchant and Jalon D'Oudairies, now just turned five, made a strong impression; King Of Kingsfield beat a well-regarded Willie Mullins runner in a maiden hurdle; the Mullins-housed Predators Gold finished second in a Grade 1 novice hurdle.