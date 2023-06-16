Forget Frankie and the latest last dance - Moore at 11-10 for top jockey is the bet of the year

Frankie this, Frankie that, Frankie the other. He has had more last dances than you would find at your typical Irish wedding and we haven't even reached the midway point of the farewell tour yet. I'm particularly looking forward to the last time he samples a calzone pizza at Catterick, a sellout event scheduled for the end of October.

In fairness to the great man, he has barely missed a step in any of these last dances. His last 2,000 Guineas ride was a winner; his last Oaks ride was a winner; his last Coronation Cup ride was a winner; his last Epsom ride was a winner. He might be the ultimate showman, but sometimes we forget he is the ultimate jockey too.

And so we move to the racecourse that has defined Dettori more than any other. Frankie plus Ascot equals hysteria. Next week is not just any old last dance; it is the tango, the foxtrot, the waltz, the salsa and the cha-cha-cha all rolled into one. The bigger the stage, the better Frankie moves and you don't get any bigger than Royal Ascot.