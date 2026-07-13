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OpinionJulian Muscat
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Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back

Julian Muscat with his takeouts from last week's July festival

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Al Hudaiba beat Abraham Lincoln in the Superlative Stakes
Al Hudaiba (right) narrowly beats Abraham Lincoln in the Superlative StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It may only be midsummer but an important harbinger for next season unfolded at Newmarket’s July meeting. It came in the Boodles Superlative Stakes for juveniles, when Al Hudaiba’s head bobbed right on the wire to deny Abraham Lincoln in the Group 2.

The Superlative Stakes marks the start of a sequence of Pattern races for two-year-olds beyond six furlongs. It attracts horses with designs on next season, and Al Hudaiba’s victory was important because it suggested Charlie Appleby’s Moulton Paddocks stable houses an above-average tribe of two-year-olds.

That wasn’t the case last year, when Appleby’s sole juvenile Group 1 winner was the sprint-bred Wise Approach in the Middle Park Stakes. As a result Godolphin have struggled to match strides with the Coolmore/Ballydoyle axis in this season’s sophomore ranks.

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