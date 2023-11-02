Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition

If you are a punter, racing fan, work within the sport or simply care about personal freedom, you should add your name to the petition launched on Wednesday night for the government to scrap the implementation of affordability checks.

In all probability, most readers of the Racing Post won't need reminding that affordability checks are objectionable, poorly conceived and should be scrapped, but just in case, here are five important reasons why you should sign the petition:

1. Affordability checks are an attack on our civil liberties

Affordability checks have become such a common feature of gambling for many that it is easy to forget just what an unprecedented attack on our basic freedoms they are. Never before has a British government attempted to interfere in how individuals spend their own money. It is hard to think of a more objectionable real-world example of the 'nanny state' than the government insisting on financial checks for those deemed to be spending too much of their own money.

2. Affordability checks are driving punters away from racing

Ample evidence exists to demonstrate that the checks are actively driving people away from racing. Multiple surveys have shown that most punters will simply stop betting rather than comply with checks, owners have left the sport or downsized because they can no longer back their horses, and racecourse groups have reported falling revenues from betting. As checks proliferate and punters run out of unrestricted accounts, some will give up on the sport.

3. Affordability checks are causing 'catastrophic' damage to racing

The direct consequence of point two is damage to racing's finances. Industry leaders recently calculated that the government's affordability checks proposals would cost the sport £250m over five years, and that's on top of what's already been lost to the sport – over £1 billion in lost online betting turnover since 2021, according to Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace. That's diminishing the sport's ability to invest in prize-money, racecourses and promotion. Ultimately, it could cost thousands of jobs in the sport and make British racing even less competitive than it is.

4. There's no evidence affordability checks help prevent problem gambling

All the above might be a price worth paying if affordability checks truly stopped problem gambling, which affects only a small minority of bettors but is undeniably devastating for those impacted. Yet there's no evidence that it does. After more than two years of them being widely deployed in Britain, there's not a single academic paper or statistical indicator that suggests they actually work. Indeed, logic suggests that the sort of person who will be deterred from betting by a check is the person for whom betting is a hobby, while those with an addiction will find a way to get their kick – including via the black market. Problem gambling must be tackled, but affordability checks are not the solution.

5. Every signature matters

The petition might be the last chance to change minds and alter policy, and it's essential that the sport and bettors show politicians the strength of feeling against the proposals. There are 88,000 people employed in racing and millions who bet on the sport. A huge response to the petition from these groups will be an unequivocal statement to politicians, and with an election looming it might just focus minds.

Read these next:

'It could be catastrophic for the sport' - punters and racing urged to sign petition against affordability checks

Affordability checks: sign the petition now

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.