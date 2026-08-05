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Everyone wants success in a flash but Juddmonte's patience keeps paying off spectacularly - this time with their star jockey

Powerful owners have gone against the grain and there are some glorious years ahead

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Reporter
Colin Keane celebrates with the King George trophy
Colin Keane: has excelled in the Juddmonte silks in the last monthCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Patience is a virtue in life, even if racing sometimes makes it feel like it's never there.

We're in an era when everyone wants everything as quick as a flash, and racing's no different. Success has to be instant – even if taking time yields the best outcome.

Once again, going against the grain is handsomely reaping rewards for Juddmonte during a fine season, but even more so for their number one rider Colin Keane.

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Published on inMatt Rennie

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