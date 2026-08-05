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Everyone wants success in a flash but Juddmonte's patience keeps paying off spectacularly - this time with their star jockey
Powerful owners have gone against the grain and there are some glorious years ahead
Colin Keane: has excelled in the Juddmonte silks in the last monthCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Patience is a virtue in life, even if racing sometimes makes it feel like it's never there.
We're in an era when everyone wants everything as quick as a flash, and racing's no different. Success has to be instant – even if taking time yields the best outcome.
Once again, going against the grain is handsomely reaping rewards for Juddmonte during a fine season, but even more so for their number one rider Colin Keane.
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Published on inMatt Rennie
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more inMatt Rennie
- I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller
- England and Harry Kane, chips and gravy - and now Andrew Balding and PJ McDonald
- The Derby is next for Benvenuto Cellini - but I've never been more certain he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner
- Lincoln day is nearly here - I hope it's not too late to run the Brocklesby in Bill Turner's honour
- Britain's loss is another country's gain again - as George Rooke's first Group 1 New Zealand win perfectly shows