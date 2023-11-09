Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
Every epic finish needs Jerry Hannon to do it justice - my favourite commentator bar none

author image
Sam HendryDigital journalist
Jerry Hannon: his commentary style exudes passion
Jerry Hannon: his commentary style exudes passionCredit: Patrick McCann

Like many of you, I was glued to my screen last weekend as Ryan Moore and Auguste Rodin flew around the bend and up the inside rail for a breathtaking victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

There wasn’t much missing from a superb performance from horse and rider, but the one thing I was left pining for was the flourish of Jerry Hannon on commentary.

That’s nothing against American caller Larry Collmus, but over the last few years I have grown more and more accustomed to Hannon’s passionate, incredulous and occasionally indecipherable calls of some epic finishes.

Published on 9 November 2023inAnother View

Last updated 14:47, 9 November 2023

