Every epic finish needs Jerry Hannon to do it justice - my favourite commentator bar none

Like many of you, I was glued to my screen last weekend as Ryan Moore and Auguste Rodin flew around the bend and up the inside rail for a breathtaking victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf .

There wasn’t much missing from a superb performance from horse and rider, but the one thing I was left pining for was the flourish of Jerry Hannon on commentary.

That’s nothing against American caller Larry Collmus, but over the last few years I have grown more and more accustomed to Hannon’s passionate, incredulous and occasionally indecipherable calls of some epic finishes.