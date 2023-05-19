Epsom's Derby gallops morning passing without fanfare is an opportunity missed for racing

Epsom's traditional pre-Derby gallops morning, the event formerly known as Breakfast With The Stars, takes place on Monday morning. What a shame more people won't be there to see it.

Selected press and annual members are permitted to attend but, while a section of the Downs is open to the public, it appears the opportunity to usher in a wider audience on the eve of the track's greatest event has been missed.

To give credit where it is due, the Jockey Club often helps showcase gallops at its tracks. It's just that on this occasion the extent of the temporary infrastructure at Epsom has been deemed too much of a health and safety challenge when it comes to permitting wider access to the course.