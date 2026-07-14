England and Harry Kane, chips and gravy - and now Andrew Balding and PJ McDonald

Some partnerships are just meant to be: England and Harry Kane, chips and gravy, Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien.

There are too many great link-ups in racing to list, but there's one which continually reaps rewards away from the limelight, mainly in the north of Britain.

That double-act is PJ McDonald and Andrew Balding , who, while the cameras were fixated on Newmarket's July Cup, thrived on York's John Smith's Cup undercard with a double, including Group success with Mount Atlas. For good measure, McDonald went home with a treble, having also taken the City Walls Stakes on Redorange for Clive Cox.

Not only did the haul reinforce a widely accepted view that he is one of the finest riders in the region, but it also showed just why, if southern-based yards send their runners north of the Watford Gap, they use him.

McDonald rarely misses if called upon by the southern raiders – and it's a formula that one of Britain's biggest trainers has used handsomely.

Over the last five years, Balding and McDonald have operated at a 21 per cent strike-rate when teaming up – and no trainer in that time has provided McDonald with more winners than Balding's 62.

It has been even better this year. The pair have a 23 per cent strike-rate together and nearly half of the 71 times they have joined forces they have finished in the first two.

And where better to be successful in the north than York? For the last three years, the John Smith's Cup meeting has been a big payday for McDonald and Balding.

Two years ago, fresh from a four-and-a-half-month injury layoff due to a dislocated shoulder, McDonald had a Group 3 double for Balding on Flora Of Bermuda in the Summer Stakes and Alsakib in the Silver Cup.

Last year, they plundered the big one when Fox Legacy took the famous handicap, while last weekend The Lost King won a valuable mile handicap for the pair to add to Mount Atlas's Silver Cup strike.

McDonald also delivered for Balding at York's Ebor meeting last year, when taking the Acomb Stakes on ill-fated star Gewan.

Oisin Murphy is the go-to man for Balding at the marquee meetings, but in McDonald he has a reliable team player to make hay elsewhere.

The partnership blossomed at the right time for McDonald, following his significant injury setback and the enforced ending of his association with now-banned owner John Dance that left his career at a crossroads.

So when you're trying to find winners at next year's John Smith's Cup meeting, look no further than PJ McDonald and Andrew Balding.

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