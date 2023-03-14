Energumene will be a proper chunky bet for me - I think he will win

I won't lie to you, Wednesday is a big day for me. Massive in fact. The most important one of the week. I don't just fancy Energumene and Dinoblue, I'm all over them and will be getting rightly stuck in.

I genuinely think Energumene is a good thing in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase () now that the ground is soft. Conditions are absolutely perfect for him and there is one major factor which sways the verdict in his favour – the absence of Gentleman De Mee.

With Gentleman De Mee and Editeur Du Gite in the race, Energumene had to pass two freegoing sorts who like to get on with it. Now he only has to pass one. That's massive.