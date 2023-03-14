Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

Energumene will be a proper chunky bet for me - I think he will win

Paul Townend: celebrates after winning the 2022 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Energumene
Paul Townend and Energumene are bidding to repeat their success from last year's Champion ChaseCredit: Mike Hewitt

I won't lie to you, Wednesday is a big day for me. Massive in fact. The most important one of the week. I don't just fancy Energumene and Dinoblue, I'm all over them and will be getting rightly stuck in.

I genuinely think Energumene is a good thing in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) now that the ground is soft. Conditions are absolutely perfect for him and there is one major factor which sways the verdict in his favour – the absence of Gentleman De Mee.

With Gentleman De Mee and Editeur Du Gite in the race, Energumene had to pass two freegoing sorts who like to get on with it. Now he only has to pass one. That's massive.

Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 16:00, 14 March 2023
