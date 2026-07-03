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OpinionCraig Thake
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Do certain horses hate the heat? One crucial bit of information could unlock the mystery
Horses being cooled after a raceCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
It seems that nearly every possible metric for evaluating form is now available to the public. But one piece of data I have never seen published is the temperature when the race took place.
This potential hole in punters' armoury came to mind during the heatwave last week, when we had some meetings abandoned because of Met Office alerts and others starting earlier to make the most of the slightly cooler morning hours. But even then, the racing that took place did so in oppressively hot conditions.
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Published on inCraig Thake
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