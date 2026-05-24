DJ sets, Group 1s and 10,000 young fans - French racing faces a severe crisis but its Thursday revolution offers real hope

Standing on Les Planches, the long raised promenade that overlooks the Longchamp lawn where a DJ was entertaining a racecourse filled with thousands of happy young Parisians, it was hard not to feel old. It was equally hard not to feel optimistic.

By this point, the last race had been run more than two hours ago. Daryz had long since headed home and the Eiffel Tower's light show was visible beyond the back straight, yet France's premier course was still packed with racegoers and would remain like that until 1am.

It was a scene that will not, in itself, save the sport in France, but it showed what can be achieved with innovative thinking. It was also an excellent example of a nation addressing not just its own crisis but a problem shared across the racing world.