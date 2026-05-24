Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:33 LongchampHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:33 LongchampHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

DJ sets, Group 1s and 10,000 young fans - French racing faces a severe crisis but its Thursday revolution offers real hope

France Galop's decision to actively pursue a new young audience is already yielding rewards

author image
Racing writer of the year
Longchamp was a 10,000 sellout for a Jeuxdi Thursday evening fixture that included two Group 1 races for the first time
Longchamp was a 10,000 sellout for a Jeuxdi Thursday evening fixture that included two Group 1 races for the first timeCredit: racingpost.com/photos

Standing on Les Planches, the long raised promenade that overlooks the Longchamp lawn where a DJ was entertaining a racecourse filled with thousands of happy young Parisians, it was hard not to feel old. It was equally hard not to feel optimistic.

By this point, the last race had been run more than two hours ago. Daryz had long since headed home and the Eiffel Tower's light show was visible beyond the back straight, yet France's premier course was still packed with racegoers and would remain like that until 1am. 

It was a scene that will not, in itself, save the sport in France, but it showed what can be achieved with innovative thinking. It was also an excellent example of a nation addressing not just its own crisis but a problem shared across the racing world.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inLee Mottershead

Last updated

iconCopy
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead