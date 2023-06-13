Dettori not the only giant into a final-set tie-break - Britain's sporting landscape will soon look very different

It felt like a finite privilege on a quiet lunchtime in Surbiton last week, standing next to a court watching Andy Murray hitting balls in front of only a couple of dozen spectators.

No-one seriously expects Murray to win a third Wimbledon at 36 but you wouldn’t have got the impression that his career is now merely a victory lap. Playing some practice points, he would chastise himself for every stray shot, just as he has since emerging as an 18-year-old sensation, and as impressive as his movement (metal hip and all) was the politeness and professionalism with which he dealt with the attention.

He is now, surely, Britain’s greatest living sportsperson, not only for his achievements against the holy trinity of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but in the way he has carried the nation’s unrealistic hopes with such dignity. His thoughtful and modest views as a perhaps reluctant hero have won over all of those who might have found him a little cold and chippy to begin with.