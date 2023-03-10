Dennis thriving again after a tough few years - with the help of his golden oldies

With Cheltenham on the horizon, it might have escaped your attention that the last three veterans’ chases to be run in Britain have all been won by the same trainer.

The remarkable run of David Dennis began when Innisfree Lad landed the most valuable event on Hereford’s Sunday card on February 26, before fellow 11-year-old Flying Verse took another feature prize at Doncaster the following Friday. A unique hat-trick was completed when Cyclop took the opening veterans’ contest at Newbury last Saturday, with the 12-year-old scoring in a race Dennis also won last year with Indy Five.

It was a well-deserved run of success for Dennis, who has found things tough over the past few years.