Dangerous job and serious miles - let's be a bit more forgiving to our journeymen jockeys

One night last week really did drive home to me just how much more grateful fans of the sport like me ought to be to those jockeys who put themselves on the line for us every time they go out to ride.

One moment I saw a trainer on Twitter highlight the frightful abuse sent to one of his young riders after a losing ride; the next I was reading Patrick Mullins’ outstanding All Things Ireland newsletter, emailed to Racing Post Members’ Club subscribers, in which he discussed how coming off Billaway at the Punchestown festival had led to him suffering from concussion, being driven to hospital late at night and ultimately being stood down.

These jockeys take serious risks every time they go out to ride, and they’re doing some serious miles.