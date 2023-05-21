Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Dangerous job and serious miles - let's be a bit more forgiving to our journeymen jockeys

author image
Craig Thake
SUNBURY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Dave Crosse riding Lindsay's Dream fall at the last fence in The williamhill.com Npvices' Steeple Chase at Kempton Park racecourse on December 27, 2013 in Sunbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Tough time: apart from travelling thousands of miles each year, the life of a jockey can be dangerous Credit: Alan Crowhurst

One night last week really did drive home to me just how much more grateful fans of the sport like me ought to be to those jockeys who put themselves on the line for us every time they go out to ride.

One moment I saw a trainer on Twitter highlight the frightful abuse sent to one of his young riders after a losing ride; the next I was reading Patrick Mullins’ outstanding All Things Ireland newsletter, emailed to Racing Post Members’ Club subscribers, in which he discussed how coming off Billaway at the Punchestown festival had led to him suffering from concussion, being driven to hospital late at night and ultimately being stood down.

These jockeys take serious risks every time they go out to ride, and they’re doing some serious miles.

Published on 21 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 21 May 2023
