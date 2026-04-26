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Dan Skelton has got to the top and is set to stay there - another period of domination has surely just begun
Given his all-round strength, the new champion is unlikely to relinquish his crown any time soon
Unless the horseboxes travelling from Closutton to Punchestown break down or get lost on five consecutive days, it is nigh on impossible to believe Willie Mullins is not about to continue his domination of Ireland's jumps trainers' championship. Dan Skelton has won the British title only once, but it is hard not to believe another era of domination has begun.
While Mullins starts the final week of the Irish season in second place behind Gordon Elliott, Skelton has consistently bossed the race in Britain, so much so it was obvious from not long after flag fall that his only danger was based in a different country.
Mullins has won the Grand National, Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase, yet despite having another outstanding spring, he finished well over £2 million behind the opponent he ultimately steamrollered at the end of the two previous campaigns. That being the case, and given the Irish championship is more important to Mullins than the one staged across the water, there is little reason to think he will reverse the form; and there is absolutely no reason to think Skelton is going to be toppled by any other British trainer.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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