Crunch time approaching for the industry's new structure and strategy

Racehorse Owners Association president Charlie Parker gave his view of how the business end of work on next year's fixture list was likely to go in his leader in the latest edition of Owner Breeder magazine.

"There will be muck and bullets," was his assessment of the most pressing aspect of the sport's industry strategy work.

Well, the first shots were fired in public by Musselburgh's hugely experienced general manager Bill Farnsworth over the weekend and he has been joined in the trenches by representatives of some of the other smaller independent courses.