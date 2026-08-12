Could this superstar sprinter be the one to dethrone Ka Ying Rising?

It is not often as journalists we are able to get significant one-on-one time with riders, so last week's Shergar Cup press event was particularly enjoyable.

Jerry Chau, Luke Ferraris, Suraj Narredu, Christophe Lemaire, Yutaka Take and Jamie Melham were all available for a couple of hours at Ascot on Thursday and the interviews threw up some really interesting nuggets.

Melham was particularly relaxed as she discussed her epic season last year, winning the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups with Half Yours, so it was interesting that a significant proportion of our conversation revolved around another horse.

That horse is Sheza Alibi , whom she partnered to a staggeringly impressive victory in the Doncaster Mile at Randwick in April when the filly's regular rider Luke Nolen could not do the required weight of 7st 10lb.

Regardless of the advantage she received, the daughter of Saxon Warrior put up one of the finest performances I can remember seeing in a long time, defying what should have been a nightmare trip to win by more than four lengths.

Melham said she could not believe she was going to win from her hold-up position and had even more doubt considering her instructions were to challenge out wide, yet within strides it became clear she was going to annihilate the opposition.

Sheza Alibi: the most exciting horse in Australia right now Credit: Martin King

The fact that Sheza Alibi was able to accelerate like that on ground described as soft made it even more impressive, and the form has a cast-iron look as you have to go back to the sixth-placed horse to find a non-Group 1 winner.

"I've never had a feeling like that before," Melham said. "She's insane – it was just the acceleration and how effortless and easy it was. I was the lucky one who didn’t eat for a month to ride her, and I wouldn't eat for any month of the year to ride that horse. You don’t see or feel that ever."

The jockey is adamant the filly is the best she has ridden, which is a mighty compliment considering she has partnered outstanding sprinters like Coolangatta, Joliestar and Nature Strip.

All three of those made it to Royal Ascot and Coolangatta was the only one to disappoint. Nature Strip blew away the opposition in the 2022 King's Stand Stakes and Joliestar was just a short neck away from winning this year's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Australian sprinters have to be feared when coming over to Britain – Asfoora could win her second consecutive Nunthorpe next week – and Sheza Alibi would have to be a strong candidate for next year's Jubilee despite the fact both her Group 1 wins have been over a mile.

Next up will be the Group 1 Memsie Stakes over seven furlongs at Caulfield, with local journalists suggesting it is shaping up to be the hottest running of that race since it was inaugurated in 1899. It will tell us more.

Sheza Alibi's joint-trainer Peter Moody was responsible for bringing the incomparable Black Caviar to Royal Ascot, so he knows what it takes, and even he seemed choked up by what she was able to achieve on her last start.

Black Caviar: won the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I've been blessed to train one of the greatest we've ever seen, but this filly's just amazing," he said. "I'm not saying she's Black Caviar, but that was just how good? It's emotional. She's special. Crikey, where's the ceiling? You don't know."

Without being prompted, Melham suggested Sheza Alibi could be on her way to the royal meeting next year, and Ascot should undoubtedly have her high on their list of desirable international contenders.

A clash with Ka Ying Rising would be a sensational prospect and while Michael Marais of Oz Bloodstock, who sold the Hong Kong star, recently said the trip is "not even up for debate", it is surely too early to rule out completely.

If only we didn't have another year to wait.

Secret looks a strong bet

York is not usually a happy hunting ground for me but Thesecretadversary stands out as a good ante-post bet at 9-2 for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 ) on Saturday week .

I’ve been a fan from the start and he has justified his reputation on his last two starts, winning the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and making his Group 1 breakthrough in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

What those two wins have underlined is that seven furlongs is his optimum trip as he can race keenly and allowing him to roll on from the word go enables him to get into a better rhythm than when restrained over a mile.

Thesecretadversary (near): looks the horse to beat in the City of York Stakes Credit: APRH/Quentin Bertrand

It is still easy to have legitimate concerns about the favourite Notable Speech as he didn’t appear to have any excuse when down the field in the Queen Anne and the exposed nature of the Knavesmire won’t play to his strengths.

Notable Speech and another market fancy Zavateri have the Prix Jacques le Marois as an option and, while Thesecretadversary does as well, Fozzy Stack suggested York would be next after his win in France last time.

Thesecretadversary is likely to be still improving as a three-year-old and will receive a handy weight allowance from his elders, while the race could cut up come declaration time.

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