OpinionDavid Jennings
Could Gary Carroll achieve the unthinkable and fight off Keane and Moore to be crowned champion?

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Gary Carroll rode his first Royal Ascot winner
Gary Carroll: has already equalled his best season with 45 winners and is riding at the peak of his powersCredit: Tom Dulat

Well over a decade ago Gary Carroll and Emmet McNamara, who were sharing the rides for Ger Lyons at the time, were skiing in the French Alps when the latter received a phone call from head lad Martin Horan. 

"There's a young lad in here today and he'll be taking your spot soon. You pair would want to get back here quick!" Horan told McNamara.

The pair were on the slopes in Val Thorens at the time and McNamara relayed the conversation to Carroll, to which he replied:" Ah, I wouldn't worry too much about that fella, sure he's half-asleep."

Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 14:24, 18 August 2023
