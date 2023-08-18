Could Gary Carroll achieve the unthinkable and fight off Keane and Moore to be crowned champion?

Well over a decade ago Gary Carroll and Emmet McNamara, who were sharing the rides for Ger Lyons at the time, were skiing in the French Alps when the latter received a phone call from head lad Martin Horan.

"There's a young lad in here today and he'll be taking your spot soon. You pair would want to get back here quick!" Horan told McNamara.

The pair were on the slopes in Val Thorens at the time and McNamara relayed the conversation to Carroll, to which he replied:" Ah, I wouldn't worry too much about that fella, sure he's half-asleep."