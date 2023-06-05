Continuity the key for Coolmore - and this redemptive Derby triumph seemed to give the 'lads' a real kick

I haven't enjoyed a Derby as much for many a year. I was joyously relieved when it happened without untoward incident and I relished the redemptive quality of Auguste Rodin's triumph.

There was poetic justice in Aidan O'Brien's rescue of his colt's reputation from the debacle of Newmarket; Ryan Moore rode the perfect race; and there was something oddly romantic about seeing the increasingly venerable 'lads' enjoy their ritual moment of glory.

The Coolmore team have occupied the Derby winner's circle on ten occasions, one more time than their trainer. They seemed to get a real kick out of this one, genuine joy, as if a couple of retired bookmakers had simply clubbed together with their mates and found themselves a nice horse to enjoy with their families.