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Constitution River doesn't deserve the praise heaped on him - he has to beat Ombudsman first
There is no doubt perception plays an important part in the way racehorses are assessed. Perhaps it’s an extension of contemporary life in which judgements must be reached with indecent haste, in the here and now rather than after a bout of quiet reflection.
That sentiment prevailed immediately after the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday. All and sundry rushed to hail Constitution River as the second coming after the colt quickened smartly to draw away from A Boy Named Susie in the closing stages.
Granted, it was a visually arresting victory under Ryan Moore, whose whispered, post-race comments to Aidan O’Brien fanned the flames after the trainer amplified them live on television. In case you missed them, O’Brien said Moore told him he didn’t think he has ridden a better horse.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
Last updated
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