Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

Constitution Hill might not be the only extraterrestrial we get to see at Kempton this Christmas

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Happy connections after Il Est Francais made a winning return to the track in the G3 Prix Juigne
The hugely impressive Il Est Francais with connections in France

It might seem a bit early to be talking about Christmas but, after watching Il Est Francais dismantle five rivals over all sorts of varied obstacles at Auteuil a week ago last Sunday, December 26 and a chance to see him in the flesh at Kempton cannot come quick enough.

With Constitution Hill lined up for the Christmas Hurdle on the same card, the opportunity to see the best jumper trained in Britain and arguably the best France has to offer on the same day is a pretty tantalising proposition.

Indeed, Il Est Francais's presence harks back to an era when Boxing Day at Kempton was associated with France's leading chasers taking on the best of the home team. Nupsala, The Fellow, Algan and First Gold won the King George five times between them in an incredible 14-year spell from 1987.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 November 2023inLewis Porteous

Last updated 15:06, 20 November 2023

icon
more inLewis Porteous
more inLewis Porteous