Constitution Hill in the Gold Cup? Cop on to yourself - he'll never jump a fence

Welcome to the silly season, everybody. That time of the year when you can let your mind and mouth wander to places you never thought they would go.

Just to refresh your memory, this time last year Constitution Hill was packing his bags for Punchestown and the superstar novice was going to take on the unbeaten queen Honeysuckle in a showdown for the ages.

Owner Michael Buckley wanted it, the public most definitely wanted it but, alas, it never happened. I doubt Nicky Henderson ever even considered it. The risk outweighed the reward.