Cheltenham is coming and a (social media) storm is brewing - can we trust the BHA to steer us through it?

If you were not already acutely aware of the importance of the Cheltenham Festival to the health and prosperity of British racing, then you could be left in little doubt after the BHA's contribution to the recent Asian Racing Conference.

Referencing the much-discussed changes to the whip rules that will be in place at next month’s meeting, chief executive Julie Harrington talked about how major festivals “are a significant recruitment factor for new customers and racing fans” and the fact the closing stages of the Cheltenham Gold Cup “will be shown on news programmes . . . means this is an opportunity to make the sport look better.”

The simple fact is these four days in the Cotswolds are one of the increasingly rare moments in the year when racing becomes relevant to a great many more people.