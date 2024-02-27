Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Cheltenham Festival memories can last a lifetime - just ask one long-suffering Harchibald backer

author image
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Hardy Eustace (right) leads Harchibald (centre) over a flight during the closing stages of the 2005 Champion Hurdle
Hardy Eustace (right) leads Harchibald (centre) and Brave Inca at the last in the 2005 Champion HurdleCredit: Mark Cranham

The recent death of Hardy Eustace brought a smile to my face. Rest assured, this was not in any way due to the loss of the great horse, whose performances alongside the likes of Macs Joy and Brave Inca (my favourite of the three) during that brilliant era of Irish hurdlers are etched in my memory, but because of the opportunity it presented.

Hardy Eustace’s most famous victory was arguably his second Champion Hurdle in 2005. This was not only due to the wonderful constitution and determination he showed but also the manner in which he triumphed over Harchibald.

Even now, I cannot believe Harchibald did not win and Paul Carberry waited quite that long before asking for an effort. It is, for me, one of the Cheltenham Festival’s most iconic finishes.

Published on 27 February 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 27 February 2024

