Charlie Appleby’s two-year-old ammunition is frightening - but don’t be surprised by his zero Group 1 entries on Champions Day

A tale of two halves is increasingly looking like the way to describe Charlie Appleby’s season.

By Appleby’s high standards, the first half of the season was not far off disastrous.

After a promising April strike-rate of 29 per cent (10-35), the Godolphin trainer saddled just seven domestic winners in May and six in June – the lowest numbers for those months since he started training in 2013.

One of Appleby’s winners in May was Notable Speech in the Lockinge at Newbury, after which he spoke candidly about his three-year-old team for this season.

He said: "You spend all winter thinking you might have Derby or Oaks horses, but until you start pitching them in, you don't really know. Deep down, I'd always been wondering, do we really have them this year?"

Appleby was not represented in either of the Epsom Classics and failed to score with any of his 12 runners at Royal Ascot.

It has been an entirely different story since the start of July. Appleby was on the scoresheet four times at Newmarket’s July festival, with his domestic strike-rate almost doubling from 18 per cent to 34 from June to July.

The Moulton Paddocks trainer has been even more prolific in the first half of August, saddling 11 winners from 24 runners at a whopping 46 per cent strike-rate. Only three of his runners have finished out of the first four. To put it simply, you are taking on Appleby’s runners at your peril.

Creative Force: Charlie Appleby's sole Champions Day winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst

One place where Appleby’s horses won’t be prolific is Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot in October, however, as he made no entries for the five Group 1s on the card when they closed at the start of the month.

This may come as a surprise but the stats suggest otherwise. Appleby has not saddled a Group 1 runner on the card since 2022, with Words Of Truth, who finished third in the juvenile conditions race last year, his sole representative in any race in the last three years.

Creative Force, his first runner at the meeting in 2021, remains his only winner in the Sprint.

The prevalence of easy ground – bar last year – and its suitability to his horses could be a factor but Appleby’s impressive international prowess seemingly takes precedence, given he has an ace record at the Breeders’ Cup where he has trained 12 winners.

Opera Ballo and Notable Speech are two of the top three in the ante-post betting for the Mile and could bid to add to Appleby’s tally in the older-horse races, and another reason for the trainer’s Champions Day absence, and Breeders’ Cup dominance, lies in his strength in the two-year-old division.

Four of Appleby’s Breeders’ Cup winners have come in juvenile races, and in the past two weeks alone he has struck with winning debutants in First Law, Desert Castle and Bin Jahwar, National Honour scored on his second start, Nabati took his record to 2-3 and Quest For Stars extended his unbeaten run to three with a Listed success.

Bin Jahwar: an impressive winner at Newmarket on Saturday

It might be more than eight months away but Desert Castle shot to the head of the betting for next year’s 2,000 Guineas after his success on the July course, while Bin Jahwar is fourth in the list after his eight-and-a-half-length victory at the same track on Saturday.

Appleby has saddled 20 two-year-old winners from 48 domestic runners at a red-hot 42 per cent strike-rate this season and has other unbeaten juveniles in his ranks in July Stakes scorer Inner City Blues and Musical Times.

There are no doubt many other blue-blooded two-year-olds who Appleby will unleash in the autumn and all the signs suggest he is going to finish the second half of the campaign with a flourish. When it comes to October, though, the winners are more likely to come at Keeneland than Ascot.

Does the jumps calendar need to move with the times?

As a cricket fan, the regular sight of parched outfields has been a feature of the summer.

Even the iffiest of batsmen have been able to boost their run count given the lightning-fast nature of the ground following the driest July for England and Wales since Met Office records began 190 years ago. I might have made it to double figures, if I was still playing.

Last week brought the fifth heatwave of the year, meaning for the first time a temperature of 35C has been recorded somewhere in the UK in May, June, July and August, and more than two thirds of England is officially in drought.

It has made for a particularly challenging summer for racing’s groundstaff, with Goodwood’s clerk of the course Ed Arkell telling me on the morning of day three of the track’s recent big meeting that his team were “frankly broken” after a herculean watering effort to ensure safe ground across the five days.

Drone footage of the Cheltenham home straight was shown on BBC Midlands Today this month and shared on X by sports presenter Dan Pallett following a report into climate change and the fresh challenges it is presenting. Parched was the word he used to describe conditions and it was hard to disagree on seeing the shots.



It makes you wonder about the start of the jumps season proper. I’m already fearing small field woes and a slow start to October, and that is if the tracks that have not raced since the spring are even able to sufficiently water to stage meetings.

The rain will arrive at some stage, but how will the ground take it after such a prolonged warm and dry period?

A wider discussion is needed on whether the October-to-April calendar for the jumps season remains fit for purpose given the current climate.

Should the jumps season proper start later? Would it be better if there was a longer midsummer break (earlier than August) for participants and the summer campaign was extended to a later date? I think the answer to those questions is yes.

Whether racecourses would be willing to tackle such a fixture rejig in the future is another matter.

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