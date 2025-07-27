Charles Allen has not just made change inevitable - he has left the RCA and ROA fearing for their future survival

Amid all the wrangling, anxiety and animosity surrounding Charles Allen, it's easy to forget he was only ever hired to work one day a week as BHA chair. Heaven knows how fraught a situation we would be in if the busy Labour peer had been asked to devote more of his time to British racing. For those with him and against him, time is now running out.

It could be before, during or after Monday's BHA board meeting that we discover if Lord Allen will or will not start work as British racing's senior leader. In reality, he has already done and achieved a considerable amount, which is remarkable given that when selected last November he knew precious little about an industry now almost certain to be reshaped by his influence.

We have gone too far for things to stay the same. During several conversations with key industry insiders in recent weeks, one constant has been that nobody has a strong view on whether or not Allen will become BHA chair.