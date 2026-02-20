Capital move for the Derby draw another sign that plans to revive the Epsom Classic should be taken seriously

While the only Flat race anyone has wanted to talk about in Britain and Ireland for the last ten days is the one featuring Constitution Hill at Southwell, the 'daddy' of them all will poke its head above the parapet next week.

The Betfred Derby entries close on Tuesday and, while in one sense it is mere administration at this point, it will be a first public glimpse of which horses connections are currently carrying a Classic torch for over a mile and a half.

Let’s park the fact the Derby entries come on the same day that the Cheltenham Festival handicap weights are revealed, ensuring that even the Jockey Club’s PR operation will have its attention pointing elsewhere.