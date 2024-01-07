British racing has plenty of problems - but it really isn't always Ireland's poor neighbour

Before we move forward, as one inevitably must in the opening days of a new year, let us go back, albeit only briefly.

The final Racing Post edition of 2023 featured a Big Read in which racing figures told me about their hopes for 2024. It would have been pretty depressing had their words been filled with guff and rubbish but, on the contrary, I've seldom seen so much good sense packed into three pages.

Joe Saumarez Smith expressed a wish that industry leaders frame their future decisions around the sport's long-term interests, not their own individual bonuses, which, he noted, are likely based on profit and loss over a 12-month period. It was a remarkably bold statement, given it implied personal financial considerations are taking precedence over what is actually best for British racing. The fact the BHA chair felt the need to say this is powerful in itself. The fact he did say it is greatly to his credit.