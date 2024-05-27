British Flat raiders restore a little sporting pride. It may be far-fetched, but can our jumpers do the same?

Can you imagine British trainers winning three consecutive races at the Dublin Racing Festival? Or taking home the Irish Gold Cup, then pouncing the following day in the Irish Champion Hurdle?

It seems far-fetched but that's the equivalent of what happened at the Curragh on Saturday, when three – yes, three – different British trainers struck within an hour and ten minutes of each other on one of the most important days in the Irish Flat racing calendar.

British trainers saddled five of the 12 runners in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes won by the Charlie Hills-trained Mitbaahy before William Haggas took the Listed Orby Stakes with Candleford. That was just the aperitif, though, as Rosallion led home his stablemate Haatem for a Richard Hannon 1-2 in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, handing Britain a fourth success in the Classic since 2014.