British Flat raiders restore a little sporting pride. It may be far-fetched, but can our jumpers do the same?
Can you imagine British trainers winning three consecutive races at the Dublin Racing Festival? Or taking home the Irish Gold Cup, then pouncing the following day in the Irish Champion Hurdle?
It seems far-fetched but that's the equivalent of what happened at the Curragh on Saturday, when three – yes, three – different British trainers struck within an hour and ten minutes of each other on one of the most important days in the Irish Flat racing calendar.
British trainers saddled five of the 12 runners in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes won by the Charlie Hills-trained Mitbaahy before William Haggas took the Listed Orby Stakes with Candleford. That was just the aperitif, though, as Rosallion led home his stablemate Haatem for a Richard Hannon 1-2 in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, handing Britain a fourth success in the Classic since 2014.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 40 years on: memories of an era when winning at Epsom made a horse too valuable to race on
- There's still a lot of love for Epsom out there - now the track should focus on quality over quantity
- The time is right for racing's answer to Pep Guardiola to shine once again
- A striker in need of a goal: Kieran Shoemark hasn't become a bad jockey overnight, he just needs a break
- Cartmel's unique experience makes a refreshing change - it must be protected at all costs
- 40 years on: memories of an era when winning at Epsom made a horse too valuable to race on
- There's still a lot of love for Epsom out there - now the track should focus on quality over quantity
- The time is right for racing's answer to Pep Guardiola to shine once again
- A striker in need of a goal: Kieran Shoemark hasn't become a bad jockey overnight, he just needs a break
- Cartmel's unique experience makes a refreshing change - it must be protected at all costs