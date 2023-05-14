Britain's jockeys have staged their coup - but when will they think about what comes next?

The coup has almost been completed. When a significant number of Britain's jockeys staged a revolt against their own trade association, the main motivation was to remove a chief executive who remains in office but not in power. Soon enough, that leader will inevitably be gone. The critical but unanswered question facing his opponents is simple. What comes next?

A week has now passed since we reported the remarkable crisis within the British weighing room. Since then, not a huge amount has changed, save for the Professional Jockeys Association updating its website.

Look on the list of board members and you no longer see the names of former chair Jon Holmes, Simon Cox or Mick Fitzgerald. All three resigned in response to PJA members presenting to the board a petition that laid out plans for an emergency general meeting whose prime purpose was to force chief executive Ian McMahon from his job. McMahon clings on, armed with a contract but surely knowing he cannot stay where he is not wanted. The exasperated Holmes, Cox and Fitzgerald decided enough was enough.