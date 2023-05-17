Blackmore case epitomises a bizarre and puzzling week for Irish stewarding

Within five days last week, IHRB stewarding panels were called on to investigate incidents of major interest to the racing and betting public at three fixtures: Gowran Park on Wednesday, Kilbeggan on Friday, and Killarney on Sunday.

The first was a running-and-riding case on the Flat, the second involved a bizarre mid-race incident in a hurdle race, and the third involved alleged interference at the final fence in a chase.

All three cases involved high-profile personalities, although that should be irrelevant since every participant in the sport is entitled to equality of treatment in any disciplinary process.