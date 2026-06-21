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Amo Racing’s expensive failings brought into sharp focus by others’ Royal Ascot success
There were high-profile winners and losers at a meeting whose signature race delivered something special
It was a Royal Ascot that delivered a huge amount and a Gold Cup that gave us everything, much like the two magnificent warriors who fought out its finish.
There are few things more stirring than the sight of two brave thoroughbreds engaged in a sustained duel. That is what we got as Scandinavia and Trawlerman raced into a wall of noise up Ascot's home straight.
Supported by two of the sport's finest jockeys, each one providing maximum assistance while staying within the whip rules, a veteran stayer and the division's young star gave us a moment to relish and remember.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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