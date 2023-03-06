A warning from history for Constitution Hill backers: lots can go wrong in a Champion Hurdle
How well do you understand probability? That’s not designed to be a disrespectful question. Compared to the general population, most punters comprehend the kind of chance a given set of fractional odds confers on a specific outcome.
In 2016 every political journalist in the United States wanted to have Five Thirty Eight’s Nate Silver put on trial for not ‘predicting’ Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
Silver gave no guarantees and on election day made Trump around a 2-1 chance of taking the White House. Run the election three times and Trump would probably win once and lose twice.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in