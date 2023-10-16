A safe Grand National is the ultimate oxymoron - and even mentioning it creates dishonest expectations

Hands up for starters. I am aware that anything written by someone who rode in the Grand National before most who read this were born and who has reported on it for more than 50 years can be suspected of wishing back to the 'good old days', when men were men, fences were fences, brandy bottles were under the benches, falls were vertical, and quite a few of us headed off to hospital with the Duke of Albuquerque. I did that last one actually.

But with respect for different times and admiration for the work of all parties in the latest changes, I believe there is a multi-syllable but crucial word that needs discussing in this debate. It is anthropomorphism – treating animals as if they were humans.

As broadcasters and journalists, we often stray into that area, attributing all sorts of human characteristics and some of their faults to the horses we fancy. It’s all done with the best of intentions but it can lead to dishonest expectations, in this case that most perfect of oxymorons: 'a safe Grand National'.