A more forgiving environment is needed if racing wants to find the next Frankie Dettori

Barring another U-turn at Ascot on Saturday, it does look as though this is going to be Frankie Dettori's final week as a full-time jockey in Britain – although probably not the last we’ll see of him on a British racecourse.

In revealing he would indefinitely extend his career in the United States, the 52-year-old left the door open to riding on the international scene, and while he said he had not thought as far ahead as June, it would be no surprise to see him riding at next year's Royal Ascot.

Given all the fuss made over him this season, Dettori might have felt cornered into sticking to his original retirement plan, but he has made the right call. He has had a brilliant year, much better than he expected when first saying this would be his final season. Things change.