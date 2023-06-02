A fraud or the second coming? It's time to call on expert witnesses in the Auguste Rodin debate

There is one huge advantage to a lunchtime Derby this year of all years. The early kick-off means the Auguste Rodin riddle will be solved three hours earlier than it should have been.

The excruciating question that has been festering in our minds for almost four weeks now, ever since he finished the Guineas soaked and shamed, needs to stop. Enough is enough. Is it all a hoax, or will Aidan O'Brien have been right all along?

Here is a flavour of the stuff the Michelin-star maestro from Ballydoyle has been serving up in the last week alone. Auguste Rodin is a collector's item; he is very unique and rare; special from day one; a beautiful-moving horse. Then came the slam-dunk: "When you get a horse that's bred like that, looks like that, moves like that and has the ability he has it is very rare, very unusual."