A filly to stir memories of Danedream and Treve at Longchamp? Thundering On might just be the one

Such was the whirl of wind and rain on Saturday that, while the myriad temporary structures at Epsom stood admirably firm, the memory of what had taken place on the first day of the Derby meeting 24 hours earlier could easily have been swept away.

Thundering On benefited from a patient ride from Dylan Browne McMonagle before sauntering up to Legacy Link and then sprinting to Oaks glory while being off the bridle for barely ten seconds.

The Oaks has developed a happy knack of producing impressive winners, many – among them Enable, Love and Minnie Hauk – going through the gears early in the long straight before powering to success.