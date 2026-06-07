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OpinionAnother View
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A filly to stir memories of Danedream and Treve at Longchamp? Thundering On might just be the one

Scott Burton was impressed with the Oaks winner and thinks she could serve it up to the colts in the Arc

author image
France correspondent
Thundering On was an impressive winner of the Oaks
Thundering On is now no bigger than 12-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de TriompheCredit: Warren Little (Getty Images)

Such was the whirl of wind and rain on Saturday that, while the myriad temporary structures at Epsom stood admirably firm, the memory of what had taken place on the first day of the Derby meeting 24 hours earlier could easily have been swept away. 

Thundering On benefited from a patient ride from Dylan Browne McMonagle before sauntering up to Legacy Link and then sprinting to Oaks glory while being off the bridle for barely ten seconds. 

The Oaks has developed a happy knack of producing impressive winners, many – among them Enable, Love and Minnie Hauk – going through the gears early in the long straight before powering to success. 

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