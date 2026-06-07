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A filly to stir memories of Danedream and Treve at Longchamp? Thundering On might just be the one
Scott Burton was impressed with the Oaks winner and thinks she could serve it up to the colts in the Arc
Such was the whirl of wind and rain on Saturday that, while the myriad temporary structures at Epsom stood admirably firm, the memory of what had taken place on the first day of the Derby meeting 24 hours earlier could easily have been swept away.
Thundering On benefited from a patient ride from Dylan Browne McMonagle before sauntering up to Legacy Link and then sprinting to Oaks glory while being off the bridle for barely ten seconds.
The Oaks has developed a happy knack of producing impressive winners, many – among them Enable, Love and Minnie Hauk – going through the gears early in the long straight before powering to success.
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Published on inScott Burton
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- Like Josh Lyman in The West Wing, we're all compelled to go on an early-season mission in search of 'the one' - so here's mine
- The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed
- Trust remains in short supply between jockeys and officials after Grand National start once again miscues
- What do you say to Aidan O'Brien after Albert Einstein's Curragh setback? Andre Fabre might have the right words
- £100m Jockey Club investment in facilities a step in the right direction for the sport's elite events