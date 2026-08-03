A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry

It is set to be a big week for Flutter Entertainment, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet.

The gambling industry giant officially left the London Stock Exchange at 8am on Monday morning and will be listed only in New York from now on.

It was another sign, if one were needed, that the company's focus is firmly on the US, where its FanDuel operation is market leader in both online sports betting and iGaming markets.