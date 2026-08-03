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OpinionBill Barber
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A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
Bill Barber's latest takeouts ahead of another impactful week for the sport
Flutter Entertainment is now listed only on the New York Stock Exchange
It is set to be a big week for Flutter Entertainment, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet.
The gambling industry giant officially left the London Stock Exchange at 8am on Monday morning and will be listed only in New York from now on.
It was another sign, if one were needed, that the company's focus is firmly on the US, where its FanDuel operation is market leader in both online sports betting and iGaming markets.
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more inOn The Money
- Are you a man aged 55 or older? If so, the Gambling Commission could be about to come after you in particular
- The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
- British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic
- 'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
- A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure