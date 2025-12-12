A crowd of 100,000 for the Oaks and Derby by 2030? It’s a statement of intent but feels incredibly ambitious

Epsom's alterations to pump more money and love into one of the sport's flagship events have to be commended. Individually they are all positive.

The headline figure, of course, is matching the Derby's prize-money to Ascot's £2 million purse for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which not only makes Britain's most important race its joint most valuable, but combined the two races will be worth a million more in 2026. Surely that makes the double-up more attractive?

The Coronation Cup also receives a huge 122 per cent prize-money boost in a bid to make it the place to start European campaigns for mile-and-a-half horses, with Coolmore – who could probably pay the difference for years with the prize-money they have picked up from Epsom's three Group 1s alone – a marquee sponsor. The move to Saturday also makes it part of a significant upgrade to the on-track build up to the big one.